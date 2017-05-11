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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terrazzo/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Terrazzo Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
“Throughout the renovation, it was important to understand the cultural heritage of the Japanese elements and bring them back to life, and also understand what Taiwanese contractors can do,” says Chu. “There is an amazing relationship between the house, the contractors, and us.” The multipurpose family room connects, through a sliding wall, to the master bedroom, which leads out to the garden courtyard.
Minimal furnishing conveys an aesthetic that is neutral and linear