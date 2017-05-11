Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : terrazzo/furniture : chair

Bedroom Terrazzo Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The primary and guest suites are situated on opposite corners of the floor plan, which offers a high level of privacy in both spaces.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.
Large sliding glass doors lead to the backyard pool.
The 3,833-square-foot home features six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The master bedroom overlooks a private garden. Two DWR pendants hang on either side of the bed; at the foot is a Global Views settee.
Minimal furnishing conveys an aesthetic that is neutral and linear
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
Drapes by Cush Cush Design offer privacy in the master bedroom. An Andy Moses painting hangs above the bed.