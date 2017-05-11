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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
Bedroom with a view.