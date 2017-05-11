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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
The master bedroom also is the only bedroom with a fireplace.
The second bedroom with woven linen shutters by Christabel Balfour.