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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
The main bedroom
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The apartment features a rug by EligoStudio for cc-tapis, lighting by Foscarini, kitchen appliances by Smeg, Vitra chairs, tableware by Bitossi, and a bed by Moroso for Diesel Living.