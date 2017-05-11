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All Photos/bedroom/floors : terra cotta tile/furniture : bed

Bedroom Terra Cotta Tile Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
The main bedroom
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
The apartment features a rug by EligoStudio for cc-tapis, lighting by Foscarini, kitchen appliances by Smeg, Vitra chairs, tableware by Bitossi, and a bed by Moroso for Diesel Living.
The master bedroom also is the only bedroom with a fireplace.
The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
The master bedroom features the same hand-painted terra-cotta tile flooring as the kitchen.
Bedding from Toast tk a John Lewis bed. The
All the suites effortlessly juxtapose history and modernity.
A peek at another one of the 10 bedrooms.
The property has 10 bedrooms and can comfortably accommodate up to 20 guests at a time.
The wood ceilings continue throughout the house. The master suite has a private patio.
The second bedroom with woven linen shutters by Christabel Balfour.
Bedroom with a view.