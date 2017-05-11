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All Photos/bedroom/floors : slate/furniture : rockers

Bedroom Slate Floors Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.