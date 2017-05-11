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All Photos/bedroom/floors : slate/furniture : bench

Bedroom Slate Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.