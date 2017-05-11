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All Photos/bedroom/floors : slate/furniture : bed

Bedroom Slate Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
The couple had a number of paintings by Chicago artists that they wanted to incorporate into the home. And, they were all were fairly large pieces, so the homeowners sent the architects an inventory and the dimensions to make sure that there was enough wall space to accommodate the artwork. With the large windows, the homeowners were cognizant of sun exposure as well, so made sure to have shades properly installed to protect the pieces.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
The master suite has a calming palette, with a Custom Weave linen fabric on the walls, Ronnie Genotti art, and a vintage Moroccan Oushak rug.
Sleeping berths are curtained off to provide privacy in the guest quarters.
The entire third floor is dedicated to the master suite, which is isolated from the rest of the house.
Stucco was used on the east- and west-facing walls to shield the home from the penetrating sun.
The apartment's furniture has a minimal presence—many of the pieces are clear, so they don't distract from the flowing interior.
On the lower level, punched windows frame select views.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
The bedroom has a comfortable, cozy feel—a Nelson bubble lamp gives the space a warm glow.
The master bedroom is enclosed in glass, and connects to the outdoors via massive pivot doors.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
The sleek, modern interiors feature minimalist furnishings, dark stone floors, and light oak walls.
The nightscape is equally stunning.