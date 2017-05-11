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All Photos/bedroom/floors : slate/floors : rug

Bedroom Slate Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

On the lower level, punched windows frame select views.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.