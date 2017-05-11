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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/lighting : wall

Bedroom Rug Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
Dark tones and sumptuous fabrics create a protected and sumptuous feeling in the bedroom.
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Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
Bedding gets a bold streetwear treatment in this set from Curves. The 2021 catalog was shot in a 1962 home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Sconces by George Nelson for Herman Miller flank Jessy and Steve’s bed. The painting was a wedding gift.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
"I tend to keep the color palette pretty simple—whites, neutrals, with some black and blues. I like to layer textures to create a space that feels clean, cozy, and calming," says Amanda. An indigo dyed blanket from Mali adds texture atop Serena & Lily bedding in the bedroom.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The master bedroom. The upstairs floors were all redone with reclaimed fir from another site.
Pickens recommends searching for textural pieces in flea markets for accents or furniture.
After buying a site overlooking an inlet called Smuggler’s Cove, Gabriel Ramirez asked two architects—Norman Millar, dean of the Woodbury School of Architecture, and Judith Sheine, head of the architecture department at the University of Oregon—to design the house. Boi sconces, which David Weeks designed for Ralph Pucci, illuminate the bedroom in this Sea Ranch residence.
"We transformed the space into what a high end Upper West Side Apartment should be." — Christine Stucker
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
The second bedroom benefits from lots of natural light.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
A screen print by Corita Kent hangs in the bedroom.
The master bedroom features built-in drawers and a desk overlooking the picture window. Dark mahogany flooring continues from the living room.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
The cell-block sleeping quarters offers a Tempur-Pedic bed.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
In total, the home has five bedrooms. The master suite is situated in its own private wing and features dual walk-in closets, as well as an enclosed, private balcony.
To make the bedroom feel warm and cozy, the architects added American oak floors that match the American oak battens applied to the cabinetry. The carpet is 100 percent wool.
Claska Hotel in Tokyo, Japan
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
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