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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Rug Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Dark tones and sumptuous fabrics create a protected and sumptuous feeling in the bedroom.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
For this new build in Palo Alto, California, Maydan selected Colombo hardware.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
The home has a very strong indoor-outdoor connection and all the bedrooms open to the outdoors.
Filled with ample natural light and terrace access, this bedroom also includes an adjoining bath.
Many of the home's seven bedrooms feature cozy outdoor seating areas.
In total, the home has eight bedrooms. Here is a look at the spacious master suite, which includes a plush king-size bed, along with a double-sided fireplace and cozy seating area.
Each of the home's four bedrooms features lofty ceilings and clerestory windows.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
An additional bedroom.
The master bedroom.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
The master suite features city views and a vaulted ceiling.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
"It's okay to be bold," Henderson says of the indigo-hued bedroom. "I’m still under the impression that almost everyone loves blue, so I think this is not only okay to do, but actually something that can really add value." The color is French Beret from Benjamin Moore.
One of the other four bedrooms.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
Airbnb has partnered with Musée du Louvre to celebrate 30 years of the museum's iconic pyramid.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The bright and airy master bedroom has windows overlooking the living room below.
On the lower level, punched windows frame select views.
The lower-level bedroom suite has its own private entrance.
One of the additional bedrooms.
The master suite is located on the main level and has a large walk-in closet.
One of the other bedrooms.
A guest bedroom.
The master bedroom features its own private deck.
The master bedroom is located in its own wing, and it features a cozy gas fireplace and its own terrace. An inlaid stone wall runs from the exterior terrace into the space, establishing a strong connection with the outdoors.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
A guest bedroom in the main house.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
The master bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The master bedroom, modest in size, features Stark area rug and Poul Kjærholm PK22 wicker lounge chair.
There are five bedrooms, including a main-level master suite.
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