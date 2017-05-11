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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/lighting : floor

Bedroom Rug Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
TWA Hotel celebrates its history with vintage uniforms on display. Pictured here is a Stan Herman flight attendant pantsuit from 1975.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The master bedroom has glass sliders that open to a small terrace and the koi pond.
A peek at one another one of the light-filled bedrooms on the top floor, which can also be revamped into a home office, studio, or meditation area, depending on the buyer's needs.
An Eames rocker and a Noguchi lamp round out the cozy, daylit bedroom.
Henni sleeping in her Kalon Studio Caravan crib.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Like other Lustron homes, the interior and exterior were built using porcelain-enameled steel panels (the same kind used to make White Castle buildings), and connected to a steel frame.
This bedroom would also make a good home office. It is directly connected to the central atrium and therefore offers less privacy.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The home includes a total of three bedrooms and can comfortably sleep up to 10. Here is a look at the bedroom located upstairs. Featuring a double bed, one single bed, and a large writing area, the room also houses spectacular ocean and meadow views.
The third bedroom could also serve as an office.
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
The bed was placed just under the turret.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
There are four bedrooms in total.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
An integrated headboard and bedside table in one of the hotel's bedrooms.
Guest rooms at the TWA Hotel have the second-thickest glass in the world.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
Delaktig Bed by Tom Dixon for Ikea
Gachot Studio designed the furnishings featured throughout the rooms.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
One of the two bedrooms has simple furnishings and thoughtfully placed artwork, all in neutral tones made lively with texture and pattern.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The master bedroom has French doors which lead to the outside.
The private entrance leads to the backyard.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and has direct access to the backyard.
The third bedroom.
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