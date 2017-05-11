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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Rug Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The master bedroom. The upstairs floors were all redone with reclaimed fir from another site.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
The master bedroom features the same bespoke stained oak veneer joinery as the kitchen. A skylight floods the room with natural light.
Irmhild Liang stands in front of the Murphy bed, made by Resource Furniture, in the living area of her tiny home. "Because we were designing for someone in their 80s, accessibility had to be acknowledged," Stefanie Liang Chung says. "We were worried about the Murphy bed, but she tested it out, and she can do it on her own."
In an increasingly digitized world, the handmade charm of Berber rugs injects much-needed tactility into home interiors.
20 years after a Phoenix-bred family purchased 180 acres of wild bush, they finally decided to build upon it. They built four structures and then this modern guesthouse. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout bring the outside world into the interior of the home.
In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
The home has a very strong indoor-outdoor connection and all the bedrooms open to the outdoors.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
In the master bedroom, a wall of glass windows effortlessly frames gorgeous desert views. The second of the three bedrooms includes an en-suite bath, as well as a laundry area.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
The master bedroom is privately located off the main house in a rectangular tower towards the back of the home. The master is complete with custom touches like distressed blackened steel steps that lead down to a private basement garage, as well as cantilevered steps up to a penthouse office.
Ptalis with her husband and daughter. The young family chose an organic Avocado Mattress for their master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
A peek at the master bedroom and bath. Like the rest of the home, these rooms receive ample natural light and are fitted with a neutral material palette to foster a calm, tranquil setting.
Sliding doors allow each of the two bedrooms to have direct access to the backyard patio.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
The bunk rooms exhibit the same attention to detail. “There's a huge benefit to bringing luxury hotel designers like Yabu Pushelberg to an affordable hotel project,” says Hochberg. “It's not just about creating an efficient space that looks good. What you end up with is a room with personality and character. It's a room that tells a story.”
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The materials for the golden drapes and cream-colored bedspreads were selected by Mrs. Wright and were used in all four bedrooms.
An additional bedroom.
The master bedroom.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
The master suite features city views and a vaulted ceiling.
The airy second floor of the home opens up to treetops all around.
The fifth bedroom features sliding glass doors that lead to the garden.
"It's okay to be bold," Henderson says of the indigo-hued bedroom. "I’m still under the impression that almost everyone loves blue, so I think this is not only okay to do, but actually something that can really add value." The color is French Beret from Benjamin Moore.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
A fresh coat of paint, a new light fixture, and updated decor make all the difference. Julia placed a West Elm Mod Upholstered bed set over a Loloi Rugs Porcia PB-07 rug from Hayneedle. The bedroom is adorned with a Motion Lines 3 print from Anthropologie and worn velvet curtains from West Elm.
One of the other four bedrooms.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
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