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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/lighting : accent

Bedroom Rug Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
In the adjoining sleeping area, a one-of-a-kind rug woven from recycled sari silk, sourced from ABC Carpet, lies beneath a Hartley Bed from Room & Board in indigo velvet. The Pablo Lamp by Arteriors rests atop a steel-and-black-glass end table by Caligaris.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Like other areas of the home, nature provides the theme for the light-filled master suite.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
Airbnb has partnered with Musée du Louvre to celebrate 30 years of the museum's iconic pyramid.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Complete with not one, but two Juliette balconies, the Soleil room opens to the smells and sights of the garden below, looking out onto the Pacific Ocean.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
A long-term vision of the future was the approach taken by Kuklinski + Rappe Architects of Chicago, Illinois when a family of five with two wheelchair-using daughters approached the firm. The focus on the family's lifestyle and health and how they would grow over the years prompted a non-traditional layout centered around courtyards. The children's bedrooms have access to their own shared courtyard.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
“Designed to encourage REM-rich slumber—the type of sleep which increases brain activity, promotes learning, and creates dreams, the rooms engage with every sensorial touchpoint of the body; constructing a holistic ecosystem that enhances your sleep from the moment you step through the door, helping you to power down, recharge, and fight fatigue,” says O’Neil.
The Zed Rooms by Cuckooz and Simba
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
The home has three bedrooms and three baths. This bedroom features full-height doors leading to an outdoor terrace.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
A look at one of the home's six bedrooms.
This bedroom opens to the terrace.