Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/furniture : storage

Bedroom Rug Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
Bedding gets a bold streetwear treatment in this set from Curves. The 2021 catalog was shot in a 1962 home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
Irmhild Liang stands in front of the Murphy bed, made by Resource Furniture, in the living area of her tiny home. "Because we were designing for someone in their 80s, accessibility had to be acknowledged," Stefanie Liang Chung says. "We were worried about the Murphy bed, but she tested it out, and she can do it on her own."
A peek at the spacious bedroom. The unit's bathroom offers a jetted tub and separate shower.
In the master bedroom, a wall of glass windows effortlessly frames gorgeous desert views. The second of the three bedrooms includes an en-suite bath, as well as a laundry area.
The guest rooms mix contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials and finishes. The millwork is all Parota wood.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
The bunk rooms exhibit the same attention to detail. “There's a huge benefit to bringing luxury hotel designers like Yabu Pushelberg to an affordable hotel project,” says Hochberg. “It's not just about creating an efficient space that looks good. What you end up with is a room with personality and character. It's a room that tells a story.”
Efficient wardrobes in the guest rooms, courtesy of Holler Design, bring together a built-in fridge, safe, coffeemaker, and desk.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
The materials for the golden drapes and cream-colored bedspreads were selected by Mrs. Wright and were used in all four bedrooms.
To make the bedroom feel warm and cozy, the architects added American oak floors that match the American oak battens applied to the cabinetry. The carpet is 100 percent wool.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The master bedroom features a Pedro Useche coat rack and an Eames chair.
There are four bedrooms in total.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
Oak built-ins provide functional storage and separation between the adjoined bedrooms on the main floor. A large pocket door combines or separates the two sleeping quarters.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
Every room has its own mini-split heating/air conditioning unit.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling? Draw some inspiration from this elegant hotel room, where lighting is strategically placed along the sides of the recessed ceiling, providing subtle downlighting for the room.
A candelabra-style pendant hangs from the ceiling of this midcentury bedroom in Portland.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
A wooden globe pendant makes the perfect lighting choice for this jungle paradise bedroom.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The second bedroom from another angle.
The second bedroom has bright yellow, built-in desks lining the wall.
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
Three bedrooms and bathrooms with generous, tapered ceilings reside on the third level.
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
The second bedroom, a later addition by Lautner, is roomier than the first.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
12