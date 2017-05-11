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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/furniture : rockers

Bedroom Rug Floors Rockers Design Photos and Ideas

A classic Eames rocking chair provides a seat in the master bedroom.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
The master bedroom opens up to a small terrace through full-height glazed sliding doors.