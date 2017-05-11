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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/furniture : chair

Bedroom Rug Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
A study area with a lofted bed.
Classic mid-century furniture like the Eames lounge chair in Cohen’s bedroom populate the home, a nod to his long life in architecture.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
A twin bed that he designed anchors a flex room on the second floor.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
A vignette anchored by an Olga Fradina print in the second bedroom.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
The home’s bedrooms connect with calming outdoor areas through large glass panels.
Master Bedroom
Sunlight illuminates the main bedroom, which features a platform bed and built-in bookshelves.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
The master bedroom was painted a soothing shade of pale gray with white ceilings and doors. Peach, fuchsia, and purple tones create a dynamic contrast in the form of a vintage, overdyed rug from Rug Knots and a painting by Amelia Midori Miller. The Urbino bed in copper is from Property Pendant, and the Line Pendant 06 light is from Douglas and Bec.
Nina sources vintage items, appreciating their lived-in quality, to complement higher-end pieces. In the master bedroom, a vintage Norman Cherner chair is paired with a midcentury-modern desk Nina found on ebay. Accenting the room are a Moooi light shade and Caadre mirror by Philippe Starck.
The master bedroom. The upstairs floors were all redone with reclaimed fir from another site.
One of the guest bedrooms is illuminated by a skylight in the corner, above a built-in desk.
In an increasingly digitized world, the handmade charm of Berber rugs injects much-needed tactility into home interiors.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
20 years after a Phoenix-bred family purchased 180 acres of wild bush, they finally decided to build upon it. They built four structures and then this modern guesthouse. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout bring the outside world into the interior of the home.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Set in the foothills of La Canada Flintridge, California, this 5,000-square-foot home was renovated by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO. At the core of the revamp was a composition of materials that creates a unique architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout.
"We transformed the space into what a high end Upper West Side Apartment should be." — Christine Stucker
Light hardwood, custom lighting, and bright textiles give new life to the once-drab master bedroom.
A look at the downstairs bedroom located just off the kitchen.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
TWA Hotel celebrates its history with vintage uniforms on display. Pictured here is a Stan Herman flight attendant pantsuit from 1975.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The master bedroom has glass sliders that open to a small terrace and the koi pond.
Take it from the experts—we asked 10 tiny home owners what they wished they'd known before downsizing.
The ground floor, which holds the children’s bedrooms as well as a den and gym, opens to the pool terrace.
“Throughout the whole project, we were looking for calm and peace, highlighting the views and the nature,” says Tatangelo.
The guest rooms mix contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced Mexican materials and finishes. The millwork is all Parota wood.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
The master bedroom is privately located off the main house in a rectangular tower towards the back of the home. The master is complete with custom touches like distressed blackened steel steps that lead down to a private basement garage, as well as cantilevered steps up to a penthouse office.
Ptalis with her husband and daughter. The young family chose an organic Avocado Mattress for their master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
Hesselbrand, "concealed the necessities required in a modern hotel without jeopardizing the simplicity and spaciousness of the existing building."
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
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