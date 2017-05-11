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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Rug Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Built-in bunk beds embody the playfulness of camping.
The bunk room welcomes family and friends.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
The minimalist, cantilevered bunk beds are a modern interpretation of a traditional bunk room.
The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.