Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : terrazzo

Bedroom Rug Floors Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
The stunning master bedroom has a gorgeous orb fireplace.
Drapes by Cush Cush Design offer privacy in the master bedroom. An Andy Moses painting hangs above the bed.
An Alchemy bed from CB2 is flanked by marble-topped night stands. The Krisztian Mecs for Intueri Light pendants are from Lumens.