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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Rug Floors Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
The cabin is lined in cypress.
The bedroom is accessed from the breezeway.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.