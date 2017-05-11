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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : linoleum

Bedroom Rug Floors Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
One of the home's five bedrooms.
The second bedroom from another angle.
The second bedroom has bright yellow, built-in desks lining the wall.