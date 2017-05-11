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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Rug Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
A twin bed that he designed anchors a flex room on the second floor.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides and a space for private relaxation and TV viewing. The adjoining bathroom features a Japanese-style soaking tub.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in one corner of the master bedroom frame views of a frozen landscape.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
For this new build in Palo Alto, California, Maydan selected Colombo hardware.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
A view of the cozy guest bedroom in the main residence.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
Pickens recommends searching for textural pieces in flea markets for accents or furniture.
"We transformed the space into what a high end Upper West Side Apartment should be." — Christine Stucker
A look at the downstairs bedroom located just off the kitchen.
A peek into one of the bedrooms.
The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and clerestory windows.
The master bedroom has glass sliders that open to a small terrace and the koi pond.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Most of the furniture in the home are Cornuelle’s vintage finds.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Ptalis with her husband and daughter. The young family chose an organic Avocado Mattress for their master bedroom and guest bedrooms.
Filled with ample natural light and terrace access, this bedroom also includes an adjoining bath.
Many of the home's seven bedrooms feature cozy outdoor seating areas.
In total, the home has eight bedrooms. Here is a look at the spacious master suite, which includes a plush king-size bed, along with a double-sided fireplace and cozy seating area.
A cheerful mustard duvet brightens up the master bedroom.
In the Yabu and Pushelberg-designed bedrooms, rolls of wax-dipped canvas replace traditional headboards, and a muted color palette creates a cozy, nostalgic retreat. “There's a sort of Father Knows Best honesty to the rooms, a sweetness that makes you think of childhood, and of comfort,” says Glenn Pushelberg. Smart, space-saving solutions include under-bed storage and a peg wall on which hangs a writing desk and a fold-up chair.
One of Thomas’s favorite color combinations from the ’40s was rust and pink, which she used in the guest bedroom. "I would not have thought of painting a room red (we’ve all seen that Sex and the City episode), but when I saw the sample of Spice of Life by Dunn Edwards, I was really surprised," she says. "It’s rich, and almost like a mood ring—it changes in depth and hue based on the time of day and what’s next to it."
MKCA removed the carpet and cabinetry and repainted the walls to polish the room. Tropical motifs from the front of the apartment mingle with Scandinavian sensibilities. Sheepskin pillows add softness to a CB2 daybed with a custom cushion, upholstered in a Josef Frank botanical print. A vintage teak rocker by Finn Juhl, tall shelving from Hem, and a coterie of animal-cum-footstool pieces from Kinder Modern surround the daughter’s play table.
MKCA painted the bedroom a muted pink and added custom-milled his and hers closets and new finishes and fixtures in the master bath. A vintage shelving unit by Frederick Weinberg sourced from eBay holds ceramics and books that the couple collect, and the bed is flanked by vintage nightstands by Luigi Caccia Dominioni for Azucena, sourced from Compasso Gallery. The custom sconces are by Allied Maker.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a whimsical mix of blue and fuchsia.
Outdoor views brighten the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
The airy second floor of the home opens up to treetops all around.
Pobar's Senreve bag is her go-to for carrying all her necessities, including her camera.
The bedroom is simple, but full of texture and stylish accents, including a Shigouri bed in maple.
Upon waking, guests will be treated to a Parisian breakfast in bed.
One of the additional bedrooms.
The master suite is located on the main level and has a large walk-in closet.
The master bedroom features a Pedro Useche coat rack and an Eames chair.
One of the other bedrooms.
The home has a total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A long-term vision of the future was the approach taken by Kuklinski + Rappe Architects of Chicago, Illinois when a family of five with two wheelchair-using daughters approached the firm. The focus on the family's lifestyle and health and how they would grow over the years prompted a non-traditional layout centered around courtyards. The children's bedrooms have access to their own shared courtyard.
More Marthe Armitage wallpaper, this time in a bold, red floral print, graces this bedroom. A vintage Moroccan runner continues the dot pattern, and is paired with a vintage bench, and a rattan chair and pillow from The Apartment.
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