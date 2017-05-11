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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : laminate

Bedroom Rug Floors Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.