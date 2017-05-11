Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Rug Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom; the painting is by Radcliffe Bailey.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
The bedroom measures 10' x 8' and features windows along one side and a corner.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
Set in the foothills of La Canada Flintridge, California, this 5,000-square-foot home was renovated by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO. At the core of the revamp was a composition of materials that creates a unique architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
Take it from the experts—we asked 10 tiny home owners what they wished they'd known before downsizing.
The master bedroom features built-in drawers and a desk overlooking the picture window. Dark mahogany flooring continues from the living room.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Sliding doors allow each of the two bedrooms to have direct access to the backyard patio.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
Tent suites are similar in tone to the Airstreams, but offer a more outdoorsy glamping experience. The central pendant light is by In Common With.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
In a nod to the 1960s, a blush palette and gold accents permeate the dome.
One of the other three bedrooms.
The blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
"It's okay to be bold," Henderson says of the indigo-hued bedroom. "I’m still under the impression that almost everyone loves blue, so I think this is not only okay to do, but actually something that can really add value." The color is French Beret from Benjamin Moore.
The master suite is a dark and moody retreat.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
A guest bedroom.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
"Who doesn’t love a good makeover story?" gushes Tablet Hotels. "It wouldn’t be quite fair to cast the old Henry Howard House Inn in the role of ugly duckling, but the transformation of this Greek Revival mansion, at the hands of a pair of New York hotel developers, was a dramatic one. Now, the historic building gets its star turn, reopening its doors as the Henry Howard Hotel, an 18-room boutique that’s every bit as graceful as you’d wish from a long weekend stay in the Big Easy. Guest rooms and suites, too, mix modern and traditional. Some furnishings are custom-made, but many are antiques—you’ll find a tongue-in-cheek painting by a New Orleans artist above a delicate writing desk, and a hand-painted dresser or an old-fashioned armoire beside the geometric canopy bed."
Design development firm ASH NYC has transformed an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company into The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park. Each room has a private bathroom finished with colorful custom terrazzo tile and vanity, as well as a mix of vintage and custom furniture and lighting.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
In this muted, gray bedroom, two Edison bulbs are suspended from the ceiling with bright, orange cords, lending a hint of color that instantly adds character and intrigue to the space.
The clients’ eclectic collection of antiques made for interesting vignettes rich with form and texture. They are integrated along with new pieces, such as the Pirogue bench from Christian Liaigre and a custom nightstand from Meyer Wells.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
The private entrance leads to the backyard.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
Floor to ceiling and wall to wall glass frames the view through a private deck.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
A pair of CH07 chairs by Hans Wegner face a stunning view of the Richmond–San Rafael Bridge.
An Adirondack-style chair covered in a vintage quilt sits in one corner.
The bed was designed by Francine and fabricated by Duarte Brothers in New York. It's made of Kirei Board, a sorghum plywood that's sustainable and non-toxin-emitting.
The 12 different room types are furnished with pieces designed by Fort STandard, Fern, Samuel Moyer Furniture, and Vermont Farm Table. You’ll also find wall art—including photography and hand-woven tapestries—by Emily Johnston and The Catskill Kiwi.
The minimalist, cantilevered bunk beds are a modern interpretation of a traditional bunk room.
A sweeping expanse of glass spans the corner in the master suite, integrating a sense of the outdoors into the bedroom.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
The Lofthaven tree house by ArtisTree