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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : cork

Bedroom Rug Floors Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
A charming nursery looks onto the inviting courtyard. Custom “midcentury vascular anatomy” artwork by owner Andre Uflacker, a radiologist and painter, adorns the space.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
General contractor S Construction collaborated with Shively and Kokkino on the remodel. The colorful apartment pays homage to the midcentury building, a 1968 high-rise in the Edgewater neighborhood, but it also has a more subdued side. The master bedroom is an all-white sanctuary filled with houseplants. The Rudd International oak sideboard is a vintage piece from the 1970s. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017