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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : concrete

Bedroom Rug Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A study area with a lofted bed.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The Heddle Suite is "the look is one of New England design turned on its head
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Sconces by George Nelson for Herman Miller flank Jessy and Steve’s bed. The painting was a wedding gift.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
Irmhild Liang stands in front of the Murphy bed, made by Resource Furniture, in the living area of her tiny home. "Because we were designing for someone in their 80s, accessibility had to be acknowledged," Stefanie Liang Chung says. "We were worried about the Murphy bed, but she tested it out, and she can do it on her own."
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The cell-block sleeping quarters offers a Tempur-Pedic bed.
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The materials for the golden drapes and cream-colored bedspreads were selected by Mrs. Wright and were used in all four bedrooms.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
In a bedroom, the walnut live-edge bed is a custom design from Emily Summers Design Associates.
The third bedroom.
There are four bedrooms in total.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
Factory windows and high ceilings give the space a cool industrial feel.
This bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.
This bedroom, as well as two private studies, received the same built-in furniture treatment. Exposed studs further enable those built-in elements to blend with the framework of the house.
Oak built-ins provide functional storage and separation between the adjoined bedrooms on the main floor. A large pocket door combines or separates the two sleeping quarters.
The home once held three bedrooms, but previous owners removed the wall that separated two of them. The adjacent space now hosts a Joybird couch with a pull-out bed, and a workspace, and it can be separated by a curtain for privacy.
For a bedroom accent wall, Nagel chose Justina Blakeney's Cosmic Desert wallpaper in teal, also from Hygge and West, and paired it with a Joybird bed and bright red curtains.
The home has three bedrooms and three baths. This bedroom features full-height doors leading to an outdoor terrace.
A fence made of concrete masonry units and wood provides Mike and Dana with a secluded outdoor space that they can access from their bedroom.
Built-in bunk beds embody the playfulness of camping.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
The architects created a principle suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. A skylight in the bathroom ensures natural light flows throughout.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The master suite includes an updated ensuite bathroom and sliding doors which open to the backyard.
Reconfiguring the home from three bedrooms to five bedrooms ensured that there would be not only enough space for the family of six, but also for the guests they love to entertain on the weekends.
A classic Eames rocking chair provides a seat in the master bedroom.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
There are five bedrooms, including a main-level master suite.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
The second bedroom, a later addition by Lautner, is roomier than the first.
Sliding glass doors dramatically open the master bedroom up to the outdoors.
The general contractor’s former office space was converted into a small apartment dwelling for the couple.
The master bedroom overlooks unobstructed views of Lake Berryessa.
A timber beamed ceiling adds a rustic touch to the modern master suite.
Rough, scrubbed concrete and rounder plastering contrast with the restored timber roof beautifully.
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