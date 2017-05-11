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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : ceramic tile

Bedroom Rug Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home has a very strong indoor-outdoor connection and all the bedrooms open to the outdoors.
This midcentury bedroom employs a period piece for a ceiling light: the Artemis maple ceiling fan with an incorporated LED light honors the period with organic, undulating forms.
A Case Study bed and Nelson ball lamp make for a cozy nook in the guest room, which has a private outdoor patio. White walls and black steel window frames serve to accentuate the home’s unique geometry.