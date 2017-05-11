Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/floors : carpet

Bedroom Rug Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In total, the residence offers three bedrooms. The master suite offers a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet.
The second bedroom benefits from lots of natural light.
The master bedroom features large glass sliders that lead outdoors.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
The Share Hotels Kumu Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
The Share Hotels Rakuro in Kyoto, Japan
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
“I wanted something elegant and soothing, but still with a pop of color, so I added the high-backed Boden chairs in Vance Rose with a little ottoman.” The seating is from Room & Board.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
A guest bedroom in the main house.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A peek at the second bedroom.
The revamp also comprised of reworking the layout of the master suite. However, the windows and original wood ceilings were maintained for warmth and light.
The principle bedroom also enjoys views of the water.
Once covered in dark pine, a New York home is now radiant in Paper White by Benjamin Moore. The bed, flanked by George Nelson sconces, is from Crate and Barrel. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017