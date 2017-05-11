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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : wall

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
A glimpse inside the parents’ bedroom, which is partly wrapped in custom Baltic birch millwork.
A ceiling fresco and mosaic floor steal the limelight in the Royal Junior suite.
"The walls are all done up with local finishes, painted with lime and various pigments from the region," says Gabriele Salini, Palazzo Daniele's co-owner.
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.