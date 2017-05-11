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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : table

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom Entrance
Sleeping space with original local art
The master bedroom.
All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.
Off the living room, Samuel uses this den as a second sleeping spot, or "guestroom nook." Crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood paneling and the headboard is a DIY.