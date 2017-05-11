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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.