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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : storage

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
The spacious master bedroom enjoys plentiful light and direct access to the backyard.
The second bedroom has been converted into a nursery.
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.