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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
A peek into the second bedroom. All the original windows in the bedrooms were kept intact and reused. The bed frames were custom made to match the doors.
Master bedroom
All of the bedrooms have a spacious, yet midcentury feel.
The master bedroom also features sliding doors out to the patio.