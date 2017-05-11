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All Photos/bedroom/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : bench

Bedroom Porcelain Tile Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Off the living room, Samuel uses this den as a second sleeping spot, or "guestroom nook." Crumbling basket-weave texture was covered with painted wood paneling and the headboard is a DIY.