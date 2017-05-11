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All Photos/bedroom/floors : plywood/lighting : wall

Bedroom Plywood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The bedroom with open bathroom behind. The volume of the bathroom shears the open geometry of the gabled roof form.
The open bedroom at the second floor with built-in desk and shelving. The double height space at image left contains netting which supports the body, providing a spot for a floating perch above the entry.
Since artwork was passed over for the beauty of the outdoors, windows create light and movement in the two bedrooms.