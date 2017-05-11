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All Photos/bedroom/floors : plywood/lighting : table

Bedroom Plywood Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The lofted bedroom’s low plywood walls make the space simultaneously open and cozy. Plywood also clads the ceiling, a cohesive design thread the homeowners love. “The enveloping plywood is gorgeous – we find ourselves meditating on the angles, the wood grain, and the way the light washes over it at various times of day,” they muse.