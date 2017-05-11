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All Photos/bedroom/floors : plywood/lighting : floor

Bedroom Plywood Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.