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All Photos/bedroom/floors : plywood/lighting : accent

Bedroom Plywood Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.