Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : plywood/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Plywood Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

"Under my bed, I have storage cubbies that hold clothing and art and cleaning supplies," Mariah says. "The picture ledge above my bed is a storage and display area for books and small art pieces."
The open bedroom at the second floor with built-in desk and shelving. The double height space at image left contains netting which supports the body, providing a spot for a floating perch above the entry.