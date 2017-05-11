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All Photos/bedroom/floors : plywood/furniture : chair

Bedroom Plywood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The original brown linoleum in the kitchen and living room, the unattractive wood flooring in the main bedroom, and the bright blue plywood flooring in the guest bedroom gave way to whitewashed plywood, which will eventually be covered with true hardwood flooring.
In the bedroom, a custom tie-dyed wool blanket by Project Room lies on top of linens by Coyuchi. The large painting is by John Finneran, and the Eames chair is an heirloom from Lizz’s family. The space also features a Componibili Bio nightstand by Anna Castelli Ferrieri from Kartell, along with a “Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona, Katz Ramona” painting by John Finneran and an “Untitled” painting by Jennifer Boysen.