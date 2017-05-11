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All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/lighting : wall

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
Wing-like nightstands fold up on either side of the bed that Antonio designed for himself. The headboard and trim near the floor are painted a darker blue shade than the rest of the room.
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
A queen bedroom and full bath on the upper loft level opens to a private deck overlooking the woods.
The small sleeping loft integrates plaster niches for storage.