Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/lighting : table

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
Parachute established itself as a contemporary home goods company with products like their linen bedding made of European flax.
"I added pendant lamps, reading lamps, table lamps, and floor lamps for a cozy mood," she explains. "The light sources emanating from varying heights creates a wonderful atmosphere."
A sparsely furnished bedroom opens onto the second-floor balcony. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017