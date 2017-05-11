Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
The parquet floor in the master bedroom is stained gray and cut in irregular polygonal shapes.
A wardrobe with wooden doors on the first floor bedroom contains and hides the shower and toilet.
For the interiors, the architects used mostly black-varnished steel sheets and durmast wood.
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.