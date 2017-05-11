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All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/lighting : accent

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
Pine plywood A-Frame interior and sliding barn door. Custom tray by Peg & Awl.