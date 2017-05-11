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All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.