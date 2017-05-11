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All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/furniture : storage

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Wood panel shutters in the style of Dutch doors allow for simultaneous privacy and sunlight in the bedroom. Antonio purchased the yellow Kartell storage pieces at Bi-Rite Studio in Brooklyn.
The small sleeping loft integrates plaster niches for storage.