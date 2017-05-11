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All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
Wood panel shutters in the style of Dutch doors allow for simultaneous privacy and sunlight in the bedroom. Antonio purchased the yellow Kartell storage pieces at Bi-Rite Studio in Brooklyn.
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
Long Cabin guest bedroom
On the upper floors, bright white walls and plenty of natural light make the bedrooms and living rooms feel large and spacious. In the master bedroom, built-in cabinetry hides clutter. The art photography against the wall is by Anders Hviid, the bed is Hästens, the laundry basket is Vipp, and the lamp is Fontana Arte.
The master bedroom flooring is inspired by old church floors, with painted black floor boards and broken surfaces giving the room a rustic contrast to the satin white and black walls. The beds by Gruppo Euromobil in both the bedrooms feature a simple construction in a headless design with the plank directly resting on low sideboards, painted in neutral pastel tones and adorned by black linen. Light enters the room creating an interesting silhouette through the cellular window shades from Hunter Douglas.