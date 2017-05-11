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All Photos/bedroom/floors : painted wood/furniture : chair

Bedroom Painted Wood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
An iconic First chair by Michele de Lucchi for Memphis sits under Antonio’s Rorschach paintings in the bedroom. "They're twins, made from an inkblot process," he says. When it came to buying the furniture he didn’t make, the architect thought about an adage from fashion designer Vivienne Westwood: "Buy less, choose well, and make it last."
In the Alabaster Suite, an unpainted portion of the floor acts like a "shadow" of the past.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
In total, the home has three bedrooms, including a master suite that offers a fully remodeled bath with marble countertops and a double vanity. Here, one of the other two bedrooms, which features multiple windows overlooking the garden.
The cabin is lined in cypress.
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
Long Cabin reading nook.
Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
To filter more natural light in, Taeyman also installed additional windows throughout the home.
The remodeled townhouse, which was completed in 2016, has 750-square-foot of living space, including two bedrooms, and a bathroom, spread across three floors.
The small sleeping loft integrates plaster niches for storage.
The master bedroom, which is painted a soothing green-gray, features a chair and nesting tables in Oregon pine designed by Grete Jalk in the 1960s, and a standing lamp by Isamu Noguchi. The armchair is by Gerald Summers. The couple found the overhead fixture at an auction.