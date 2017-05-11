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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
Upstairs, the principal suite features sliding glass doors along two exposures, offering direct access to the partially covered outdoor area.
The bedroom showcases the cross-laminated timber logs used by Pluspuu, which have mitered edges for a softer look. The home—like all of Pluspuu’s models—features triple-glazed windows that provide insulation in a wide variety of climates.
Slatted doors allow natural light through while still affording privacy in the second bedroom.
The fifth-floor kid’s bedroom is made to feel more cozy with wood flooring and folding wooden screens, the latter of which facilitate privacy or connection to the main spaces.
The ground floor features four bedrooms and two bunk rooms. “They’re the smallest bedrooms we’ve ever made,” says architect Tom Knezic. “They’re meant to be a bit like cabins on a ship—just room for a bed and a place to put your personal things.” All the bedrooms are interchangeable, and have small windows that look out over the forest. “We had to convince my mum about that because there’s always that idea of having a lake view from the master suite,” says Knezic. “But, if you want to enjoy the view you come up to the living area.”
The beds are built of lacquered millwork with custom upholstered headboards in mohair, and they come with integrated nightstands, lighting, and shelving. A sliding door can be used to provide privacy between the two bedrooms.
When the dining table is tucked away, the guest bed can be lowered over the banquette.
The master sleeping loft features a skylight and windows on either side of the bed that create a cross breeze.
A Murphy bed in one bedroom folds seamlessly into the wall, leaving the rhythm of redwood panels uninterrupted.
The guest bedroom/study is located in the front wing of the home, next to the master bedroom. It overlooks the courtyard through a large window. Every room of the house is naturally ventilated, and the bedrooms all include ceiling fans to aid air movement.
When the blinds are open, the glazed walls in the master bedroom frame the sculptural pine tree in the atrium below. A white oak feature wall references the bespoke joinery throughout the home.
The cabin bedrooms feature skylights above the bed so that guests can watch the stars and tree canopy as they fall asleep and wake up. The bedrooms also have large floor-to-ceiling glazed doors that lead to a small timber deck with a built-in wood-fired cedar hot tub.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
In the Lumipod 5 and Lumipod 6, the elevated bed is positioned for panoramic views of the outdoors, and it’s set into a niche within the built-in cabinetry.
A view from the LumiPod bed in the French Alps.
The top bunk securely flips up to turn the bottom bunk into a sofa for extra lounge space.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
Cushions can be removed to turn part of the seating area into a night stand.
At night, the dinette is converted into a queen-sized bed.
The dining/living area transforms into a queen-sized bed. A Euro Loft option increases sleeping capacity to six with a hidden full-size bunk that lowers from the ceiling.
The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and a cool-touch 10-inch memory foam mattress beneath a large skylight. Compared to last year’s model, the 2020 Living Vehicle offers two feet of extra space.
The bed features luxurious supima linen and woolen blankets, as well as hand-knit pillows from a local artist.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
ÖÖD Iceland has a number of sustainable features, including substantial insulation, triple-glazed windows, thermally modified timber, programmable thermostats, and LED lighting.
The view from the third-story study across to the master bedroom.
Smithe and Forrest were open to purchasing and retaining some original pieces from the home, including a large green and blue artwork by Jack Youngerman by the bedroom.
The bedrooms can also open to the back courtyard. Wood floors are a warmer material in the bedroom and sync with the restored wood on the ceiling.
Every Buhaus unit comes with a custom Murphy bed with integrated storage on all sides to maximize space. “We look at our unit as if someone was staying in a very cool hotel room,” says Burdge. “It has everything they could need: a bed, sitting area, closet, mini bar, bathroom, and an incredible outdoor shower experience.”
The master bedroom—located in the "sleeping volume"—has views over the water. The bedrooms are left unheated, and ceiling fans are used for cooling in summer.
The brick brise-soleil provides the interiors with diffuse light.
Inspired by Japanese design, the 2 in 1 House features a muted and minimalist palette with an emphasis on natural materials.
Gold leaf adorns the wall over the fireplace in the master bedroom.
Serving as the private living quarters for the couple, the retreat embraces warm, natural light while providing a quiet setting and breathtaking views.
An affordable Manhattan triplex might seem the stuff of real estate fantasy. That’s why attorney René Roupinian jumped on the apartment despite the fact that the square footage of its three combined levels was less than that of some studios. "It was so different from anything I had seen. It felt really spacious because of the high ceilings, and it had exposed brick on both sides," René recalls. "I just said, ‘Oh my god, I love this apartment.’"
The Recycled House includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
An additional sleeping space is located in the well-ventilated loft.
The bunk room is perfect for when weekend guests have children.
"We took the ceiling all the way up to the top and painted everything white to open it up," says Claude.
The master bedroom features spacious walk-in closets with mahogany dressers, a skylight, and French doors leading to the backyard.
Per the client's brief, the master bedroom is separated from the master bath and closets.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The master bedroom.
A peek inside the master bedroom.
Layered elements, including a movable wood screen and interior curtains, provide plenty of options for comfort and privacy.
Second Floor Master Bedroom
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
Original floors were restored, windows were painted, and a coat of white paint enlivens the room.
One of the other four bedrooms.
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